Commanders Jayden Daniels on Playing vs. Bears: "I Want To Play"
Last week Washington Commanders' starting quarterback Jayden Daniels injured his ribs on the first play of the game on a huge run against the Carolina Panthers. He wound up staying in to finish the drive, but he was eventually taken out allowing for Mariota to come in to secure the victory.
The extent of Daniels' rib injury isn't quite known, and while he did practice on Friday, his status for Sunday's matchup against fellow first-round draft pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears is still in question.
When speaking with the media following Friday's practice, Daniels addressed the situation on whether or not he would be playing to which he answered, "I want to play, but not my decision."
Daniels has been electrifying thus far into his short NFL career and has helped the Commanders reach a 5-2 record good enough to be atop of the NFC East standings the team would gladly welcome him back if he is ready as they have a stout Bears' defense ahead of them.
If Daniels is unable to go then veteran Marcus Mariota will sub in his place and after last week's performance against the Panthers he very well likely could still lead the team to victory. However, having Daniels' abilities on the field against such a tough defense would help even more.
