Commanders Coach Dan Quinn Happy with Progress, Far From Satisfied With It
The Washington Commanders have gotten out to an impressive 5-2 start in the first seven weeks of the season, surpassing most expectations nearing the midway point of the schedule and already within two wins of exceeding the preseason 6.5 win projection many oddsmakers had set for the team.
As good as they've been, however, the Commanders still have room to grow. That fact is equal parts exciting for fans of the franchise, and terrifying for opponents.
Just this past week there have been those discussing whether or not this Washington team - seven weeks in - might be able to beat the same Tampa Bay Buccaneers squad it lost to in Week 1. It's a satisfying thought for those who support and follow the team. But it is not something that is going to satisfy head coach Dan Quinn as he focuses on keeping his team on a progressive path.
"I think we're making progress," Quinn said in his Wednesday press conference. "But we're not there yet."
Quinn stressed that the Commanders have laid a strong foundation, but the team needs to take their game to the next level.
He emphasized improvement in key areas like physicality and communication at the line of scrimmage and asked, "What about our physicality? There's another level. What about the communication at the line? There's another level," pointing out the need for enhanced performance both on the field and in communication among players.
He also praised the team's progress in specific aspects of the game, noting, "I like it in the run game of what I've seen. I like it on the special team side of things."
Quinn made it clear that this Washington roster must harness this momentum without delay, saying, "You don't wait. Go. Do it now. There is no waiting. You absolutely go for it again."
Quinn's comments shed light on the Commanders' fast start and their process of team building while also challenging them to elevate their physicality and communication as they strive to solidify their identity on the field. His team will get a chance to do just that while hosting the Chicago Bears this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.
