Commanders Target Standout Edge In Latest Mock Draft
The Washington Commanders find themselves in a different draft scenario than last April, when they held the 2nd overall pick and selected quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Now positioned in the middle of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Washington has shifted its focus from offensive playmakers to strengthening the defense.
According to The 33rd Team's latest mock draft, analyst Ian Valentino projects the Commanders to select Shemar Stewart, a standout EDGE from Texas A&M.
“Needing pass-rush help, Washington can grab Shemar Stewart, who is trending up with his recent play. The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder is only 20 years old but has produced 16 pressures against four SEC foes and Notre Dame. He has the foundation to become a terrific two-way defender,” Valentino writes.
Washington already boasts a strong interior defensive line, anchored by Daron Payne, but their edge-rushing production has been inconsistent since Chase Young's departure last season. The addition of Stewart would address this issue, providing the Commanders with a young, dynamic pass rusher who can develop into a game-changing presence on the edge.
By adding Stewart, the Commanders could solidify their defensive front and elevate their pass rush, positioning themselves for greater success and playoff contention in 2025.
