Commanders CB Out vs. Giants; What's Next?
The Washington Commanders won't have Emmanuel Forbes on the field in Week 2 against the New York Giants, which means more playing time is coming for players lower on the depth chart.
"Mike [Davis] and [CB] Noah [Igbinoghene] will take up a lot of that action," coach Dan Quinn said about Forbes' replacements. "And so those would be the ones that that'll fill into that space."
Davis, in particular, could get more action than Igbinoghene. After seven years with the Los Angeles Chargers, Davis signed with the Commanders this offseason, and coach Quinn really likes what he sees from him.
"He's got good long speed to match up on the deep routes," Quinn said of Davis. "He plays with really good length, especially at the line of scrimmage. So some guys will play more off, some guys play more on, and so with Mike, with the size and the length, getting on people and using that, that plays up to his strengths."
While the Commanders would rather have their former first-round pick on the field, Davis is a viable replacement who can help Washington grab its first victory of the season.
Kickoff between the Giants and Commanders is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Northwest Stadium.
