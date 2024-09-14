Commander Country

Commanders CB Out vs. Giants; What's Next?

The Washington Commanders will rely on Michael Davis against the New York Giants with Emmanuel Forbes sidelined.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) breaks up a pass to New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams (18) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) breaks up a pass to New York Jets wide receiver Mike Williams (18) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders won't have Emmanuel Forbes on the field in Week 2 against the New York Giants, which means more playing time is coming for players lower on the depth chart.

"Mike [Davis] and [CB] Noah [Igbinoghene] will take up a lot of that action," coach Dan Quinn said about Forbes' replacements. "And so those would be the ones that that'll fill into that space." 

Davis, in particular, could get more action than Igbinoghene. After seven years with the Los Angeles Chargers, Davis signed with the Commanders this offseason, and coach Quinn really likes what he sees from him.

"He's got good long speed to match up on the deep routes," Quinn said of Davis. "He plays with really good length, especially at the line of scrimmage. So some guys will play more off, some guys play more on, and so with Mike, with the size and the length, getting on people and using that, that plays up to his strengths."

READ MORE: Commanders Rookie Could Make Debut vs. Giants

While the Commanders would rather have their former first-round pick on the field, Davis is a viable replacement who can help Washington grab its first victory of the season.

Kickoff between the Giants and Commanders is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Northwest Stadium.

READ MORE: Commanders First Round Corner Undergoing Thumb Surgery

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders 'Fired Up' for NFC East Matchup vs. Giants

• Commanders Make Roster Additions Before Giants Game

• One Concern Arises After Commanders' Jayden Daniels Debut

• NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Sliding After Loss?

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News