Commanders First Round Corner Undergoing Thumb Surgery
ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders first round cornerback Emmanuel Forbes has had quite the start to his NFL career.
Drafted for his ability to get takeaways the Commanders cornerback failed to deliver on that excitement last year while suffering under inadequate coaching.
This season, even with new coaching all around him, Forbes entered the offseason program with nothing but questions surrounding him and his future in Washington. After suffering a thumb injury on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 it was revealed Thursday he'll now have surgery on the digit and miss time in recovery. The report came from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
"Commanders CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. will undergo surgery tomorrow to repair a torn UCL in his thumb, a blow to the secondary and for the former first-round pick," Rapoport reported. "By having the procedure now, Forbes will fix an issue that would’ve been a problem all season."
Forbes has had his struggles this preseason and the defensive unit as a whole underwhelmed on opening weekend while allowing 37 points, the second-most in the NFL in Week 1.
It is presumed at this time cornerback Noah Igbinoghene will be the replacement as he filled in for Forbes, but that official decision is not known at this time.
