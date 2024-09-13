Commanders Rookie Could Make Debut vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders are hoping to get a little healthier going into their Week 2 contest against the New York Giants.
The Commanders released their final injury report leading up to their Giants matchup, and rookie defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton has been listed as questionable.
Newton, a second-round pick out of Illinois, did not play in the team's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he'll have a shot to go against the Giants.
The Commanders have a lot of faith in Newton and his ability to be a good player for the defensive line, even with stars Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne also in the lineup.
That's why they have been very cautious in navigating this foot injury for Newton. He didn't practice on Wednesday, but he was able to participate in a limited fashion on Thursday and Friday, which could be a sign that he is ready to make his NFL debut.
As for the rest of the injury report, second-year cornerback Emmanuel Forbes is out while defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee) and safety Quan Martin (hamstring) are questionable.
