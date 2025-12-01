Commanders have silver lining in loss vs. Broncos

The Washington Commanders find themselves in familiar territory, losing 27-26 to the Denver Broncos.

The loss is the seventh straight for the Commanders, a losing streak that dates back to Week 6. During the losing streak, the Commanders have played close to many of their opponents but have ended up on the wrong end of the score.

The Commanders are playing with heart as they go into December in what should be a lost season, but the culture of the team remains very strong. This is similar to what we saw last year from the Commanders, except they were able to pull out these wins rather than the other way around.

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn during practice. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Quinn's Commanders continue to show heart

Despite being a team that is staring the couch for the postseason, the Commanders are putting their best foot forward against the league's best teams, as we saw in Sunday Night Football against the Broncos.

The fact that Terry McLaurin, who has been dealing with a quad injury for most of the season, fought to score the potential game-tying touchdown is a symbol of what the Commanders are fighting for. Ultimately, for the Commanders, it is about pride and building a foundation for the future, which they should feel is very bright even after a tough loss.

The injury bug has been biting them all season long, and had a lot of their injured players been healthy, this game against the Broncos would have been a win, along with several others during this seven-game losing streak.

All the Commanders can do now is lick their wounds and keep their heads held up high.

The Commanders will use this fuel to try and end their losing streak in Week 14 when they take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the NFL app.

