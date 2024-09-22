Commanders Key Defender Out Monday Night vs. Bengals
The Washington Commanders are getting thrown into the fire. Sort of. After changing the franchise from top to bottom, the Commanders are set to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night.
Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who helped the Commanders to a 1-1 start to the season, is set to make his primetime debut. Looking to establish himself as the team's franchise quarterback, the LSU product could have a big opportunity taking on a fellow Heisman-winning LSU product in Joe Burrow.
The Bengals are certainly the better team in the matchup, but the Commanders pulling off an upset on the road could bring some serious momentum to the DMV as they look to improve from four wins a season ago.
Preparing for the contest all week, the Commanders released their third and final injury report on Saturday, which revealed defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell will miss the contest. Here's how the injury report played out on Saturday:
- DE Clelin Ferrell, Knee - DNP
- CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Thumb - LP
- DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Foot/NIR (Rest) - LP
- DE Dorance Armstrong, Chest - FP
- TE Zach Ertz, NIR (Rest) - FP
- S Quan Martin, Hamstring - FP
- T Brandon Coleman, Ankle - FP
- CB Benjamin St-Just, Groin - LP
Ferrell will miss the contest after not practicing on Saturday, as he was a limited participant on Friday. Emmanuel Forbes is questionable and could make his return after undergoing surgery to fix his thumb.
Jer'Zhan Newton and Zach Ertz both made frequent appearances on the injury report, though they were simply taking practice slow and preparing to play more on Monday night. The rest of the Commanders on the injury report will be good to go against the Bengals.
The Commanders will need to head into Cincinnati with their best punch ready, as the Bengals will be a tough opponent to take on, especially on the road for a rookie quarterback.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Face Hungry, Winless Bengals in Week 3
• How Commanders Can Take Advantage of Bengals OL
• Commanders WR Building Connection with Jayden Daniels