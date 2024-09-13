CommanderGameday Staff Score Predictions: Commanders vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders suffered their first loss of the new era in blowout fashion, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37-20, and will be looking to get things back in order when they return home to face off against one of the perceived worst teams in the league the New York Giants.
The Giants didn't look at all competitive in their first game of the 2024 season, losing to a Sam Darnold-led Vikings squad 28-6 and quarterback Daniel Jones once again showed why everyone questions why the Giants decided to pay him. The Commanders on the other hand showed at least something and the positive is that Jayden Daniels looked at home against a solid defense.
The Commanders' defense struggled at times, particularly in their secondary, but should have a better go at it this time around against a lackluster offense.
Our staff here at CommanderGameday breaks down their score predictions for the Commanders' home opener against the Giants.
READ MORE: Malik Nabers Playing Status Revealed Ahead of Commanders Matchup
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
Daniel Jones and the Giants have had the Commanders’ number for a while now. Washington is hoping a new era brings new results, and things have changed in New York as well. This isn’t the same old Giants vs. Commanders and the home team is looking to exorcise some demons.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 1-0
Commanders 24, Giants 17
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
The Commanders will improve on a 20-point outing in Week 1 as rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels will play a little bit more settled down on his home field. The Giants were abysmal in their season opener, and Washington playing a much easier opponent will help them secure their first victory of the new era.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 1-0
Commanders 24, Giants 17
Jeremy Brener (@JeremyBrener)
The New York Giants looked pretty lackluster in their season opener against the Minnesota Vikings last week, but it's a new page on Sunday in a division rivalry. In any game between these two teams, it's usually a toss-up. Considering the fact that the Commanders are at home, I'm compelled to give them the edge here. However, the Giants are facing more urgency to bounce back from last week's debacle. Giants pull out a 21-17 win.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 1-0
Giants 21, Commanders 17
READ MORE: Commanders 'Fired Up' for NFC East Matchup vs. Giants
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
These two teams seem to be on separate trajectories at the moment despite both the Commanders and the Giants taking lumps in their Week 1 games. The Commanders have entered their new era of football and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels will be looking to expand from his NFL debut. The Giants have gone all in on Daniel Jones, letting running back Saquon Barkley walk in the process, and that decision seems to have turned on its head. Jones struggled mightily against the Vikings and the Giants' defense couldn't stop Sam Darnold.
The Vikings could be seen as a better team than the Commanders, but the ceiling for the Commanders against a team who couldn't even stop Darnold should be worrisome for Giants' fans. With the Commanders making their home debut I will give them the slight edge as they get back to even on the year.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 1-0
Commanders 28, Giants 17
CONSENSUS: Commanders (3-1)
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Cornerback Shares Update After Surgery
• Jayden Daniels' NFL Debut Receives Mixed Fan Reviews
• Commanders Dan Quinn on 'Bothersome' Lack of Finishing