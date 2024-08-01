Best Quotes from Day 7 of Commanders Training Camp
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders brought the pads back out for Day 7 of training camp and held their first 1-on-1 session with the offensive line facing the defensive line.
It was the hottest day of camp thus far with Day 8's weather forecast threatening to top that one, so the Commanders got some good work in before wrapping practice.
Afterward, Washington running back Brian Robinson Jr. and cornerback Michael Davis met with the media. Before practice, however, head coach Dan Quinn had some things to say.
DAN QUINN, HEAD COACH
Opening Statement: "Alight, good to see you guys and good day to get rocking. We've got another cool block of football for about four days, and I think the name of the game that you'll see today is going to be on the competition. And you'll see that with one-on-ones, after special teams you'll see a group of wide receivers, corners in one part of the field, another part tight ends and linebacker, safeties, running backs going through it. And then O-Line, D-Line, will have some of their one-on-ones. I like that day just to find some matchups and go compete for it. And then we'll also have a red zone competition towards the end of practice, just battling it, calling plays, and sharpening up all the stuff. So today, name of the game is competing and let's go have some fun with it. So all that said, looking forward to getting rolling with you today."
On signing K Riley Patterson and WR Byron Pringle:
"Yeah, so two parts. Let's start on the kicking side first. Just kind of like the theme of everything, where we're just going to not back off of the competing in every spot. We've been pleased with what we've seen so far with Miz [K Ramiz Ahmed], but as part of this competition that's also part of the job and what goes into it. So, we're looking forward to seeing how that plays out as well. Riley's got some experience and like I said, let's put these guys together. Both will kick on the same days, there won't be any alternating as we're going through it. So, we'll begin that process soon."
On signing WR Byron Pringle:
"Yes, so bringing Byron back is a big deal. He's got real value on the special teams side. We want to put him in right away on the return side, and take a look there as well. So, kind of a two slot player on the return side from the kick returns and then also at the receiver spot. So, we'll get him up to speed over the next 10-12 days."
On LB Jamin Davis' progression:
"Yeah, and I think what we'll find out more, we'll do a little bit more third downs, a little bit more two-minute, and then work some also at linebacker on the first and second down spots. So, during this block of time, you'll see both. Some defensive end, some linebacker. Over the first one we did a little more defensive end, and now we'll work more back into linebacker. You don't want to get so far away that you could lose some of the traits at backer. So, it's a fine balance and it takes a lot of communication back and forth, but you'll see them both at backer and at end in this block."
On if that was always the plan with Davis:
"Yes. So, I've been through that before where I've learned too much away, bring them back. You're trying to find this balance of what's what."
On C Ricky Stromberg and T/G Braeden Daniels:
"Yeah, we've put them both at two different spots. So, you'll see in the days ahead, Braeden some working back outside to tackle. And Ricky back over to guard some. He's been almost exclusively at center so far. So, that's part of the deal when you're with the twos and the threes to different spots, different things at different positions. So, you'll see that some in practice as well as in the preseason games, to make sure there's not as a backup player, not a one-hole position. So, showing the versatility there, that's a really big deal."
On how much he learns from one-on-ones up close versus watching tape:
"Probably as much from the tape session later. Because there's different spots that we're going to have four different one-on-one cycles going on at one time. Wide outs, the tight ends, the O-Line will split into two groups, just so it's not two guys going and 25 watching. And so I like to get that, but more than anything is just the spirit of competing and going after it, no fouls. You can do this safely without a lot of bodies, but really dialed in on your technique. So, it's a fun thing to do and just another chance to go battle for it."
On what he's liked from the offense so far:
"Yeah, I'd say a lot. And I think there's a lot of volume that's gone in over the installs. And so, how much of that can you handle? Usually that's one of the real challenges for a coach, you have an install schedule that you start with, but that doesn't mean you have to put in every play and everyone to go. To see very few mental errors that are taking place outside, that's been a big thing that I've been pleased with on both sides of the ball. And then over the next really three weeks to see our practice tempo, our identity, our execution over and over and over again. That's what I'm looking for. But, I do like the speed that the guys are practicing with. I hope when our fans and family watch us play, and say, 'Man, you guys really bring it at practice', and that leads into the way that we play. So, those would be the things I've been most pleased with."
On what he looks for in the kicking competition:
"Yeah, you're right because we might've said last year we weren't talking about kickoff as the part of that, 'Can I get it into the landing zone? Can I try the different styles of kicks' .' Maybe one's on the ground, one's in a corner and directionally to go. So, at the end of the day, it is a position that you're able to measure, the number one thing, did it go through? And so that's a number one, top of the pile, but then you get into speeds and that type. So, the competition will take a while into that space. But by and large you're looking for just consistency, man. Over and over, same kick, same way, same style where the 35 yarder and the 55 yarder, the approach is the same, the mindset's the same to go get it, and that's what I'm looking for."
On if he was pleased with Newton's team reps:
"Yeah, I was. And it was more than anything, just getting him up and going. I think it kind of shows the culmination of the work that he put in leading up into this time. So, his ramp up is going to continue. He'll get more turns and reps today, but it was really cool to see him go. I felt his speed in the individual stuff, but seeing him in the team periods of getting going, this guy hadn't played against somebody since the season before. So, it was really cool for him to get up and get going. I think what you'll see is you're going to be seeing his number a lot."
On how they view players they brought in versus players who were already here:
"I didn't want to have any bias in that regard. And so that was also part of the free agency, the draft part to say there isn't a sacred cow that was told no matter what this has to happen. And so I think as an NFL ball player, they don't want to be bullshitted. And many times they have to try to read between the lines and that. And that's not what we're about here. If we're going to say we're going to be about competition then we're going to have moments like today where we're going to compete. And it's not on reputation, it's on the performance. And I think every good ball player knows that. It's like, what are you doing? That's the performing, that's the reputation, not what you have done. And so days like today where there's going to be competitions all over, that's where it goes down."
On what he weighs for roster spots as camp progresses:
"You try to make a log of everything. And so let's say I just kept a chapter on [G] Sam [Cosmi]. These are the things that I saw, these were the plays that he had, he had four penalties. So, keeping the information so you can give the feedback when that's required. For us as coaches, to give [General Manager] Adam [Peters] the feedback, that's important. You don't want to get feedback where somebody says, 'He does some things good, not so many other things good.' That doesn't do shit for somebody. This is what I see, this is what the role is. I think in three months he could be to here. So, specifics, where are they now? What do you think a role could be? And then how would we feature them in the offense or defense or special teams? No fences. When you're giving evaluations and information on somebody, make it specific."
BRIAN ROBINSON JR., RUNNING BACK
On what he likes about the offense:
“I feel like this offense is very versatile. We can do many, many different things. We have several different weapons that can do several different things. We have a versatile minded offensive coordinator [Kliff Kingsbury], he's creative. He tries to find ways to get his best players involved. And I'm just excited to see how this offense can just take this next step over the next week of camp.”
On what he’s learned from RB Austin Ekeler:
“Austin, he's a pro's pro. He shows up to work every day. He's locked in, he's focused, he tries to find every way to hold the guys around him accountable. I’ve been learning a few steps from him in the pass the game and he’s just been a real big help for me and what I want to do this season. And I expect us to have a great year together.”
On what he’s seen from QB Jayden Daniels:
“He’s just being where his feet at. He's poised, he's a hard worker, he comes to work every day, just looking to take that next step and improve, and he's done that every single day. He's come in here, he's gotten better. So, we expect him to continue to take those steps leading into week one and I'm very excited for him going to his rookie season.”
On what he’s seen from the offensive line:
“I feel like they're getting on the same page. They're finding ways to play alongside each other, and they just got to continue to work on their crafts and we’re just now kind of getting the pads cracking. So, they just got to emphasize getting off the ball and coming downhill. And I feel like when they're at their best, they do that very, very well. So, they just got to kind of keep that in the back of their head and just stay focused on what we want to accomplish.”
On what differences him and RB Austin Ekeler bring to the backfield:
“I feel like we can do all the same things. He's a great runner, I can run any scheme in the game. He's a versatile pass catcher out of the back field, I can do the same thing as well. So, I'm not going to say we can have two completely similar games, we can kind of do all of the same things. He's a little smaller frame, a little bit more twitchy-er than I am. I'm just probably more aggressive and physical in the run game than him. But, I feel like we carry all the same abilities as a running back.”
On how a pass catching running back can help QB Jayden Daniels:
“I feel like it'll help him tremendously. Just knowing that he always has an option in the running backs. Anytime me or Austin are in the game, it shouldn't be a problem for him to find us, or check down to us, or find us in the pass game just as much as he can find a receiver. We just got to continue to build that confidence in him to trust us with our pass catching and I feel like we’ve been doing a great job with that.”
MICHAEL DAVIS, CORNERBACK
On what drew him to be a part of the Commanders defense:
“I think what drew me to be part of this group was the leadership from [Head Coach] Dan Quinn, [Defensive Coordinator] Joe Witt and [Defensive Pass Game Coordinator] Jason Simmons. Obviously, you know that with those three coaches in the past, they developed corners. I think that at this point in my career, I know that I have an extra level to reach and I thought that with them being teamed up with them, I could reach that level.”
On if he is starting to see the coaches bring that extra level out of him:
“Yes, I am because every day at practice they put us in uncomfortable positions and they always stress that you gotta be comfortable being uncomfortable. So being in uncomfortable positions allows us to grow and just to excel.”
On an example of an uncomfortable position the coaches have put him in:
“Like for example, I don't know if you guys noticed, but I love the press. I'm a press corner. So, every day I practice, they are like Michael, like we want you to go press, like you gotta consistently go out and perfect your craft, keep pressing. No matter the situation, keep pressing and sometimes in certain scenarios, in my head, it might feel like I don't wanna go press, but in the back of my mind it's like if I go up and press and challenge myself, it'll make me better.”
On how he is viewing the competition between the cornerbacks during training camp:
“All I can do is control what I can control. I mean, all I can do is focus on myself and let everything else play out.”
