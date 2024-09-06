Commander Country

Commanders Coach Reveals Plan vs. Buccaneers

The Washington Commanders have a vision for when they face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sep 25, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) celebrates with Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) after a safety against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are hoping to start the season on the right foot against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The team is dealing with an injury for second-round pick Johnny Newton, who isn't expected to play against the Bucs as he recovers from a foot injury that he got surgery for in May.

But other than that, Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. wants everyone on the defense to get some run for the season opener.

"It's gonna be hot down there, so we're gonna try to just throw a lot of bodies and keep guys fresh in the fourth quarter," Whitt said. "And so, the game will dictate the true rotation. But as much as possible, I want to keep one of those, you know, [DT] Jon [Allen] and [DT Daron] Payne out there at some point. I don't want neither one of them on the sideline at the same time, but that might happen, you know? And then when [DT Jer'Zhan] "Johnny" [Netwon] comes back, he comes back and he's be ready to rock and roll. He's a really good player."

The Commanders are likely the healthiest they will be all season long, so they should utilize the amount of bodies while they have them. It will also allow everyone to fully get some of the rust off that they built up during the offseason.

The Commanders and Buccaneers are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

