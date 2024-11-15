Commander Country

Commanders Collapse in 4th Quarter, Lose vs. Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles edged out the Washington Commanders in an NFC East showdown.

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) is tackled by Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin (20) and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are heading home disappointed after a 26-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football inside Lincoln Financial Stadium.

The Commanders looked like the better team through the first three quarters, leading 10-6 going into the final 15 minutes. However, it was all Eagles down the stretch as they ran away with the victory.

First, a Jalen Hurts "tush push" gave the Eagles a lead, and then when the Commanders couldn't convert a fourth down inside field goal range, Philadelphia went on the offensive, piecing together back-to-back touchdown drives that were ended by running back Saquon Barkley.

The Commanders were able to drive down the field at the end of the game, scoring a garbage time touchdown to former Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. Jayden Daniels also connected with Ertz on a two-point conversion.

The Commanders now find themselves at 7-4, which puts them in position to be a wild card in the NFC playoff picture, but they now sit 1.5 games behind the Eagles for the division lead.

The Commanders are back in action in Week 12 as they take on the Dallas Cowboys at home for another divisional game. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. ET.

