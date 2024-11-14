Commander Country

Commanders Coach Excited For NFC East Rivalry Game vs. Eagles

The Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles are meeting for an NFC East showdown.

Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are ready to face their third NFC East matchup of the season as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

The Commanders are still undefeated in the division after sweeping the New York Giants earlier in the year, but their perfect record will be put on the line tonight in the City of Brotherly Love.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn explained why he is especially looking forward to this particular matchup.

“It's closer to home for me, because I grew up watching the NFC East and the battles that took place," Quinn said. "So, for me, loving football and growing up and to see these matchups, it's really cool for me because it does hit closer to home where I grew up. Like I said, falling in love with the game and seeing it all. So, now it's their turn, but to be part of this division it's really cool. So, it's probably more nostalgic for me than for them but I do know that it's a really cool division and fan bases are awesome. So, taking our show on the road to go up and have another division battle, Thursday night in November, like come on, what are we talking about?”

Quinn has coached in the NFC East with the Dallas Cowboys as the defensive coordinator for the past three years, so he knows how these rivalry games can go.

Now, Quinn will look to get his first win as the Commanders coach against the Eagles tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET.

