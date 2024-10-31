Jayden Daniels Remains on Commanders' Injury Report vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders are fresh off a big win against the Chicago Bears, which happened as rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels connected with wide receiver Noah Brown on a Hail Mary with no time remaining on the clock.
Evidently, Daniels' performance was that much more gutty when realizing that he was a game-time decision before the game with a rib injury. He missed two practices on the week before making an appearance in the game.
On Thursday, ahead of the Commanders' matchup against the New York Giants -- an NFC East rival -- Daniels was a limited participant for a second-straight game. While he continues to get right physically, three Washington players were non-participants.
Here's how the Commanders' injury report looked after Thursday's practice:
DNP:
- DE Clelin Ferrell, knee
- LB Frankie Luvu, shin
- LT Cornelius Lucas, ankle
LP:
- C Tyler Biadasz, thumb
- QB Jayden Daniels, rib
- RB Brian Robinson Jr., hamstring
- WR Olamide Zaccheaus, hamstring
After missing time with a concussion, offensive tackle Brandon Coleman has made his full return to practice. It's worth noting that wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been listed on both injury reports of the week with an ankle injury, though he has yet to miss any practice.
Playing the Giants, the Commanders should be well-positioned to move to 7-2 on the season, which would be an impressive feat considering the club posted a 4-13 record a season ago. Continuing to break down their turnaround with Daniels under center and first-year Washington head coach Dan Quinn taking over has been exhilarating.
