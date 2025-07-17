Commander Country

A Commanders star's future is now being debated

Prominent NFL analyst Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo is weighing in on Terry McLaurin's contract, and his take is one that many Commanders fans will not want to hear.

Joanne Coley

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
NFL analyst Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo is the latest to weigh in on the growing debate over whether Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin deserves a new deal. But for Russo, the answer is simple: a contract is a contract.

McLaurin, who signed a three-year, $68 million extension in 2022, is set to earn around $25 million annually through the 2025 season. While some believe the veteran wideout has outperformed his deal and is due for a raise, Russo sees it differently.

"When a player plays poorly and doesn't live up to his contract, does he say, 'You know what? I didn't play well, it's not fair. Let me give the organization their money back?' No," Russo said during a recent episode of First Take. "So why, if he outplays his contract, should he get more money?"

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17)
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) during the fourth quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Russo compared McLaurin's situation to any fixed-term job agreement, arguing that outperforming doesn't automatically mean renegotiation.

Russo used a hypothetical scenario to further drive his point: "If you hosted here"—referring to co-host Monica McNutt—"and had great ratings, but you had a contract, and they said, 'Monica, you have a contract for two years,' and you said, 'Hold on, now that you've given me this role, look what I've done,'" Russo said.

"Well, Monica, you signed a contract. We're not going to give you another one. You signed a contract and wouldn't have a leg to stand on." He emphasized that in the "real world," contracts are binding—whether you're in sports or any other profession.

Russo's bottom line is that exceeding expectations is great, but honoring the original agreement is more important.

Published
Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

