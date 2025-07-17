A Commanders star's future is now being debated
NFL analyst Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo is the latest to weigh in on the growing debate over whether Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin deserves a new deal. But for Russo, the answer is simple: a contract is a contract.
McLaurin, who signed a three-year, $68 million extension in 2022, is set to earn around $25 million annually through the 2025 season. While some believe the veteran wideout has outperformed his deal and is due for a raise, Russo sees it differently.
"When a player plays poorly and doesn't live up to his contract, does he say, 'You know what? I didn't play well, it's not fair. Let me give the organization their money back?' No," Russo said during a recent episode of First Take. "So why, if he outplays his contract, should he get more money?"
Russo compared McLaurin's situation to any fixed-term job agreement, arguing that outperforming doesn't automatically mean renegotiation.
Russo used a hypothetical scenario to further drive his point: "If you hosted here"—referring to co-host Monica McNutt—"and had great ratings, but you had a contract, and they said, 'Monica, you have a contract for two years,' and you said, 'Hold on, now that you've given me this role, look what I've done,'" Russo said.
"Well, Monica, you signed a contract. We're not going to give you another one. You signed a contract and wouldn't have a leg to stand on." He emphasized that in the "real world," contracts are binding—whether you're in sports or any other profession.
Russo's bottom line is that exceeding expectations is great, but honoring the original agreement is more important.
