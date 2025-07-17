There's one wild stat about new Commanders EDGE Von Miller
The Washington Commanders signed veteran linebacker Von Miller yesterday to a one-year deal to help boost the pass rush.
Miller is joining the Commanders at the age of 36, but is showing no signs of slowing down.
The Washington linebacker posted the fastest pass rush get-off time in the NFL last season, according to Next Gen Stats, beating out some of the league's most dominant pass rushers.
READ MORE: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin trade buzz sparks warning for NFL team
Miller clocked a get-off time of 0.69 seconds, the quickest among all edge rushers with at least 150 pass rushes in 2024. That number was faster than both star edge rushers, Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett and San Francisco 49ers Nick Bosa, who tied for second at 0.70 seconds.
This metric measures how quickly a defender explodes off the line at the snap, and for a veteran in his 13th season to lead the league in that category? It’s a huge deal. Miller didn’t just edge out stars, proving he’s still one of the most explosive defenders in football.
Washington fans should also take note: Miller didn’t just get off the line quickly; he converted that burst into production, posting a 17.9% pressure rate. This is the 5th-highest among edge rushers with a qualifying number of snaps.
While he’ll likely be used situationally in Dan Quinn’s defense, Miller’s ability to win early in pass rush situations adds an immediate threat to opposing offenses. His quick get-off could free up opportunities for teammates like defensive tackle Daron Payne to make plays inside.
The Commanders are making a bet on Von Miller. If this burst continues into 2025, Washington may have landed an impactful defender in the entire NFL.
READ MORE: Former Commanders QB stands up for Teddy Bridgewater
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Laremy Tunsil among best OT's in NFL
• Commanders navigating quiet contract issue ahead of training camp
• Commanders reinforced future with bold rookie move to protect Daniels