Commanders could add SEC WR to help Jayden Daniels in NFL Draft

Jayden Daniels could be getting a new top target in the Washington Commanders offense in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) runs after a catch for a first down as Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Jordan Lovett (25) pursues during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) runs after a catch for a first down as Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Jordan Lovett (25) pursues during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders need to get Jayden Daniels some weapons in the offense.

Terry McLaurin is his surefire No. 1, but he needs someone who can complement him.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine links Ole Miss star Tre Harris to the Commanders.

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) runs after a catch
Sep 21, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris (9) runs after a catch during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Harris to D.C.?

"Tre Harris was the first-round pick for the Commanders in our latest mock draft, and it's hard not to love the fit," Ballentine writes.

"Washington was the surprise team of the 2024 season, and it will need to have a counterpunch for teams that will spend the offseason familiarizing themselves with Jayden Daniels and his tendencies.

"Giving him a legitimate No. 2 receiver would go a long way toward making sure there isn't a sophomore slump for the quarterback."

Harris could be chosen in the first round of the NFL Draft, which is set to take place on Thursday, April 24 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

