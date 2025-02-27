Commanders' Jayden Daniels 'generates a lot of excitement', says assistant GM
It’s safe to say that the Washington Commanders have found their franchise quarterback and with that comes a sense of stability the team has long sought.
Assistant general manager Lance Newmark spoke about how Jayden Daniels' presence has not only solidified the quarterback position but also helped shape the culture within the organization.
"Well, I mean, it's exciting to watch him develop and be around him on a daily basis and watch him interact with the team and just watch him grow as a player, a leader, a man," Newmark said. "It's like I said last August, last time I talked to you guys or whenever it was, it's a great building to be in. And I think he generates a lot of excitement with who he is as a player and as who he is as a person as well."
The excitement surrounding Daniels was evident from the moment Washington selected him in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. His ability to lead both on and off the field has quickly won over teammates and coaches, and fans, setting the stage for what the franchise hopes is a long-term solution at quarterback.
One of the most significant benefits of having Daniels in place is the freedom it gives the front office when constructing the roster. In past seasons, the Commanders faced uncertainty at the quarterback position, often cycling through options in search of stability. Now, with Daniels entrenched as the leader of the offense, Newmark emphasized how it has positively impacted the team's ability to build for the future.
"That's great. I feel really excited about our future. And I talked about last year when we drafted him [Daniels] and felt really excited about where we were going with him, that it would allow us so much more flexibility in terms of building the roster for the future," Newmark explained.
"And we're starting to get into that now where, alright, feel really good about that particular situation, which is really, really important. So, it allows us to really address the entire roster and have a little more freedom without that uncertainty there."
For a franchise that has struggled to find consistency at quarterback, having Daniels in place represents a major shift. With the position no longer in flux, the Commanders can focus on strengthening other areas of the team, whether through the draft, free agency, or player development.
As Daniels continues to develop, the Commanders' future looks increasingly bright. His presence not only brings excitement but also a sense of confidence in the direction of the franchise—a feeling that has been intangible in Washington for quite some time.
