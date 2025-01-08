Washington Commanders Could Find Playoff Success For One Key Reason
The Washington Commanders are not only back in the playoffs, but they posted their best record since 1991 en route to a postseason berth. They finished the regular season 12-5 and won their final five games of the regular season.
It wasn't an easy finish to the season, either. The Commanders had to mount multiple comebacks to finish their schedule out on a winning streak, and they did so with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels leading the way.
Now, heading into the playoffs, that's a superpower Washington has as they navigate postseason play. CBS Sports broke down one narrative for all 14 playoff teams, and that was listed as the Commanders' narrative to watch.
"Washington has trailed by 10+ points in two of the last three games and trailed in the fourth quarter of the last three games. They won them all, one with backup quarterback Marcus Mariota," CBS Sports wrote. "A franchise that once lost 30 straight games down 10+ points in the second half, the Commanders became the second team in NFL history to win consecutive games down 10+ pts in the second half with a rookie starting quarterback (2012 Colts with Andrew Luck was the other)."
The Commanders are certainly a resilient squad, as the statistic mentioned by CBS Sports proves. The message is clear -- don't count out Washington in any game played.
"The Commanders won on a game-winning touchdown pass with six seconds left, a game-winning touchdown pass in overtime, and a game-winning touchdown pass with two seconds left over the past three weeks. No matter the deficit, Washington can never be counted out of a game -- especially with Daniels," CBS Sports continued.
The Buccaneers' offense is incredible, led by Baker Mayfield. Still, two Heisman Trophy winners from their time in college, the clash between Mayfield and Daniels should be incredible, though it won't be surprising if Tampa Bay gets off to an early lead over the Commanders.
