Washington Commanders Star Linebacker Suffers Injury vs. Dallas Cowboys
The Washington Commanders are playing in a crucial final regular season game before the playoffs. Taking on the Dallas Cowboys in Jerry's World, the Commanders have a chance at revenge.
Currently on a four-game winning streak, Washington last lost to the Cowboys. With a playoff berth clinched, the Commanders can capture more momentum, extend their win streak and position themselves to improve in the playoff seeding.
Trailing 12-10 in the fourth quarter, it's going to be a close battle to finish the game. The Commanders have started making substitutions, protecting star players from any injuries. Marcus Mariota has even replaced Jayden Daniels under center.
Still, one star defender suffered an injury in the contest. Frankie Luvu left the game with a shoulder injury, and the Commanders revealed that he is questionable to return.
"LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) is questionable to return," the Commanders shared.
Already confirmed to be a playoff team, Luvu should remain sidelined. Sure, a win in the DFW would be nice, though remaining healthy for postseason play and being as close to 100% as a team as possible is far more important.
