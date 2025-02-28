Commanders could get protection for Jayden Daniels in NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders have their franchise quarterback established in Jayden Daniels, and now they need to do what it takes to protect him from opposing pass rushers.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes that the Commanders could add Boston College offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Trapilo could add depth on offensive line
"The Commanders' starting tackles are Brandon Coleman and Andrew Wylie right now. Cornelius Lucas is a free agent and the team really doesn't have another tackle on the roster. That will have to change as the offseason progresses," Ballentine writes.
"Ozzy Trapilo would be a good Day 2 target. He could be a steal and was already named "the most pro-ready" tackle on our latest big board.
"At 6'8" and 321 pounds, he has plenty of size for the job and has 34 starts at right tackle. He could upgrade Daniels' protection in the coming seasons."
Trapilo will be chosen at some point during the draft, which takes place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
