Commander Country

Washington Commanders Could Look for New Kicker After Struggles vs. Miami Dolphins

The Washington Commanders may want to swap kickers after Riley Patterson missed two key field goals.

Jeremy Brener

Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders place kicker Riley Patterson (15) kicks off during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders place kicker Riley Patterson (15) kicks off during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are kicking themselves after a 13-6 loss against the Miami Dolphins in Saturday's second preseason game.

During the contest, kicker Riley Patterson missed field goals from 49 and 43 yards out early in the game that would have given Washington six more points on the scoreboard.

Had Patterson made those, the Commanders likely would have lined up for another field goal to take a lead with less than a minute to go in the game instead of going for it on fourth down.

READ MORE: Washington Commanders Starters Solid, Special Teams Struggles Stand Out in 13-6 Loss

Patterson's miscues are a concern, and if it were a regular season game, there would be cause for a change. But why not make the move now before the year begins?

A player the Commanders could replace Patterson with is Brayden Narveson, who is currently kicking behind Nick Folk with the Tennessee Titans.

Narveson made three field goals, including a 59-yarder and a 46-yard game-winner in the Titans' 16-15 win against the Seattle Seahawks yesterday, proving that he can be a strong kicker in the league.

In the NFL, kicking is all about results, and if Patterson is unable to deliver, Washington can find someone else who can.

READ MORE: Washington Commanders Safety Living Up to Aggressive Directive in Return to Practice

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Showing Positive Signs Through Two Showings

• Washington Commanders Trail 10-6 at Halftime After Missing Two of Four Field Goals

• Another Washington Commanders First-Round Pick Has Future in Question Entering Week 2

• Washington Commanders Defense Has 'Come a Long Way' Learning and Executing New Scheme

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News