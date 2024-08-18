Washington Commanders Could Look for New Kicker After Struggles vs. Miami Dolphins
The Washington Commanders are kicking themselves after a 13-6 loss against the Miami Dolphins in Saturday's second preseason game.
During the contest, kicker Riley Patterson missed field goals from 49 and 43 yards out early in the game that would have given Washington six more points on the scoreboard.
Had Patterson made those, the Commanders likely would have lined up for another field goal to take a lead with less than a minute to go in the game instead of going for it on fourth down.
Patterson's miscues are a concern, and if it were a regular season game, there would be cause for a change. But why not make the move now before the year begins?
A player the Commanders could replace Patterson with is Brayden Narveson, who is currently kicking behind Nick Folk with the Tennessee Titans.
Narveson made three field goals, including a 59-yarder and a 46-yard game-winner in the Titans' 16-15 win against the Seattle Seahawks yesterday, proving that he can be a strong kicker in the league.
In the NFL, kicking is all about results, and if Patterson is unable to deliver, Washington can find someone else who can.
