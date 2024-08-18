Washington Commanders Starters Solid, Special Teams Struggles Stand Out in 13-6 Loss
MIAMI -- The Washington Commanders traveld south to participate in a joint practice against the Miami Dolphins and a 13-6 loss in a preseason contest against the same team on Saturday night.
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels got two drives in this game after getting just one in the first and took advantage of them by completing 10 of his 12 pass attempts for 78 yards. He also ran the ball twice gaining 13 yards.
Unfortunately, neither drive produced a touchdown, but Washington did get two chances at field goals thanks to Daniels and the first-team offense.
READ MORE: Martavis Bryant Status Revealed for Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins
That's where things got a bit more complicated as kicker Riley Patterson made one of those two and kept that 50 percent made kick rate through the first half entering the breat with two makes on four attempts. Because of that, the Commanders trailed at halftime, 10-6.
Getting the ball out of the locker room the Dolphins extended that lead with their first drive of the half to 13-6 a second Jason Sanders field goal, a positive outcome considering rookie running back Chris Brooks ripped off a 59-yard run to the Washington 10 yard line on the fourth play of the drive.
Cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly left the game with an injury on that play.
The preseason is all about teams trying to find diamonds in the rough, and one of the players they're trying to tap into is newly transformed outside linebacker Jamin Davis.
Late in the third quarter Miami was driving and in the red zone when Davis came crashing in on quarterback Mike White off the edge forcing a fumble that was recovered by defensive end Andre Jones Jr.
Due to the turnover, Washington took over at their own 26-yard line with quarterback Trace McSorley coming in for his first live game action as a member of the organization. That's where the good news stopped for the moment, however, as McSorley fumbled the first snap exchange and then was sacked on the next play leading to 3rd and 14, an incomplete pass, and a pretty quick three-and-out.
The game stretched on with competing punts for the majority of the second half but came to life in the final minute after McSorley was intercepted on a pass intended for tight end Cole Turner. Dispair turned to elation for the Commanders when receiver Martavis Bryant forced a fumble following the interception which was recovered by fellow receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint at teh Dolphins 31-yard line with less than a minute left in the contest.
Washington got the ball all the way down to the Miami seven yard line facing fourth down with just seconds remaining but the pass from McSorley intended for receiver Mitchell Tinsley fell incomplete, and the Commanders fell to 0-2 in the preseason.
It was another solid outing for Daniels and the Washington starters overall, outside of the special teams, and the team will have another opportunity to improve and create consistency in their preseason finale next Sunday against the New England Patriots.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Safety Living Up to Aggressive Directive in Return to Practice
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Showing Positive Signs Through Two Showings
• Washington Commanders Trail 10-6 at Halftime After Missing Two of Four Field Goals
• Another Washington Commanders First-Round Pick Has Future in Question Entering Week 2
• Washington Commanders Defense Has 'Come a Long Way' Learning and Executing New Scheme