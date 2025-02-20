Commanders could poach top free agent LB from NFC East rival
The Washington Commanders are in need of solidifying their linebacker spot on defense.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes that the Commanders are a candidate to sign Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun.
Baun gone from Eagles?
"After being a role player and part-time (and miscast) edge-rusher in New Orleans for four seasons, Baun joined the Eagles and was moved into an every-down role as an off-ball linebacker. In that new role, the 28-year-old thrived," Knox writes.
"Baun started all 16 games in which he appeared and finished with a career-high 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks and five forced fumbles while allowing an opposing passer rating of only 80.5 in coverage. He continued his strong play through the postseason and into Super Bowl LIX, in which he tallied seven tackles, a quarterback hit and a heads-up interception.
"Baun, who was a first-team All-Pro and a Defensive Player of the Year finalist, has established himself as a do-everything defender. The only question is whether he can continue to shine away from Philly's talented defense.
"The rival Commanders should be eager to find out. Washington is trying to build a title contender and may need a new defensive leader with Bobby Wagner scheduled for free agency."
Baun arguably had one of the best year-over-year performances going from role player with the lowly New Orleans Saints to the best linebacker for a Super Bowl-winning defense. This means that the Eagles need to pay Baun a lot to keep him in Philly, and Washington could drive the price up if it means getting a sound linebacker and taking a piece away from a rival.
