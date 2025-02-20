Commander Country

Commanders could poach top free agent LB from NFC East rival

The Washington Commanders can shake up the NFC East with a big move in free agency.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) in Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) in Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are in need of solidifying their linebacker spot on defense.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes that the Commanders are a candidate to sign Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun.

ampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws the ball as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) defends
Sep 29, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws the ball as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) defends during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Baun gone from Eagles?

"After being a role player and part-time (and miscast) edge-rusher in New Orleans for four seasons, Baun joined the Eagles and was moved into an every-down role as an off-ball linebacker. In that new role, the 28-year-old thrived," Knox writes.

"Baun started all 16 games in which he appeared and finished with a career-high 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks and five forced fumbles while allowing an opposing passer rating of only 80.5 in coverage. He continued his strong play through the postseason and into Super Bowl LIX, in which he tallied seven tackles, a quarterback hit and a heads-up interception.

"Baun, who was a first-team All-Pro and a Defensive Player of the Year finalist, has established himself as a do-everything defender. The only question is whether he can continue to shine away from Philly's talented defense.

"The rival Commanders should be eager to find out. Washington is trying to build a title contender and may need a new defensive leader with Bobby Wagner scheduled for free agency."

Baun arguably had one of the best year-over-year performances going from role player with the lowly New Orleans Saints to the best linebacker for a Super Bowl-winning defense. This means that the Eagles need to pay Baun a lot to keep him in Philly, and Washington could drive the price up if it means getting a sound linebacker and taking a piece away from a rival.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

