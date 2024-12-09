Commander Country

Commanders Could See Veteran WR Return Soon

The Washington Commanders could get a boost from their receiving corps.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Jamison Crowder (83) is taken down by New York Jets wide receiver Irvin Charles (19) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders got some much-needed rest during their Week 14 bye, and one player in particular needed the week off to get back to where he needs to be.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have opened the 21-day window for veteran wide receiver and return specialist Jamison Crowder to return from injured reserve.

Crowder, 31, played in just two games this season back in September, allotting one catch for five yards in the team's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Crowder suffered a calf injury that shelved him for nearly three months and limited Washington's receiver depth.

Now, Crowder has a chance to return before the end of the regular season, giving the Commanders a boost just before the start of the playoffs.

The Commanders aren't guaranteed a spot in the playoffs, but three games against teams under .500 give Washington a chance to crack into the postseason picture as a wild card in the NFC.

Getting Crowder back should help the Commanders get closer to their goal.

Crowder and the Commanders are back in action in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites.

