Commanders Could See Veteran WR Return Soon
The Washington Commanders got some much-needed rest during their Week 14 bye, and one player in particular needed the week off to get back to where he needs to be.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have opened the 21-day window for veteran wide receiver and return specialist Jamison Crowder to return from injured reserve.
Crowder, 31, played in just two games this season back in September, allotting one catch for five yards in the team's season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Crowder suffered a calf injury that shelved him for nearly three months and limited Washington's receiver depth.
Now, Crowder has a chance to return before the end of the regular season, giving the Commanders a boost just before the start of the playoffs.
The Commanders aren't guaranteed a spot in the playoffs, but three games against teams under .500 give Washington a chance to crack into the postseason picture as a wild card in the NFC.
Getting Crowder back should help the Commanders get closer to their goal.
Crowder and the Commanders are back in action in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Coach Gives Marshon Lattimore Injury Update
• Potential Commanders' Target Leaving Ohio State for NFL Draft
• Commanders RB Stronger After Being Cut