Commander Country

Eagles Win, Grow NFC East Lead Over Commanders

The Washington Commanders have some ground to make up on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. (2) celebrates fourth down stop against the Carolina Panthers with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (8) late in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. (2) celebrates fourth down stop against the Carolina Panthers with safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (8) late in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders were on their bye yesterday, but they did see their deficit in the NFC East standings grow.

The Philadelphia Eagles picked up a 22-16 win against the Carolina Panthers at home, earning them a ninth consecutive win to improve to 11-2.

Now that all teams are on the same amount of games played, the Commanders find themselves a full three games back of the Eagles with four weeks left to play in the season.

This means the Commanders have to beat the Eagles when the two teams meet in Week 16 and Washington will still need some help.

Even if the Commanders finished the season 4-0, winning the division would be very difficult for them to accomplish. The Eagles would have to go at least 1-3 to have a chance at a tiebreaker. Considering the Eagles face the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants at home to end the season, this is unlikely.

The Commanders still are very much in play for a Wild Card berth, which could ironically land them in a matchup with the Eagles to start the playoffs.

For now, the Commanders have their focus set on the New Orleans Saints for Week 15, where a loss could officially end their division title hopes.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Coach Gives Marshon Lattimore Injury Update

• Potential Commanders' Target Leaving Ohio State for NFL Draft

• Commanders RB Stronger After Being Cut

• Commanders' Jayden Daniels Ties NFL Record With 8th Rookie of the Week Honor

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News