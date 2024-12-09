Eagles Win, Grow NFC East Lead Over Commanders
The Washington Commanders were on their bye yesterday, but they did see their deficit in the NFC East standings grow.
The Philadelphia Eagles picked up a 22-16 win against the Carolina Panthers at home, earning them a ninth consecutive win to improve to 11-2.
Now that all teams are on the same amount of games played, the Commanders find themselves a full three games back of the Eagles with four weeks left to play in the season.
This means the Commanders have to beat the Eagles when the two teams meet in Week 16 and Washington will still need some help.
Even if the Commanders finished the season 4-0, winning the division would be very difficult for them to accomplish. The Eagles would have to go at least 1-3 to have a chance at a tiebreaker. Considering the Eagles face the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants at home to end the season, this is unlikely.
The Commanders still are very much in play for a Wild Card berth, which could ironically land them in a matchup with the Eagles to start the playoffs.
For now, the Commanders have their focus set on the New Orleans Saints for Week 15, where a loss could officially end their division title hopes.
