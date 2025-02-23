Commander Country

Commanders could sign two-time Super Bowl champion in free agency

The Washington Commanders could look to add some championship experience to the roster.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid (left) talks with safety Justin Reid (20) during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are forced to keep an eye on the entire league in free agency given their high volume of free agents across the roster.

Pro Football Network analyst Ben Rolfe suggests that the Commanders sign Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Justin Reid in free agency.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Could Commanders add some Super Bowl experience?

"Safety does not stand out as the biggest need for the Washington Commanders. Still, with both Jeremy Chinn and Darrick Forest potentially heading to free agency, it is not a position that should be ignored. They may well look to bring back one of those two, and Chinn’s versatility makes him an intriguing option to re-sign," Rolfe writes.

"Justin Reid’s veteran presence and leadership should be on the Commanders’ radar as they consider their options. When you look at the defensive backfield, only Marshon Lattimore stands out as a veteran, but his hot-headed nature will make Dan Quinn wary about having him as a leadership voice. That is where Reid could elevate this team beyond his play on the field.

"If you are looking purely for safety play, then there are a number of options that the Commanders could look at. However, Reid is unmatched in that leadership and in terms of knowing how to win."

The Commanders will likely look to retain their defensive backs before finding others, but if they can move quickly enough, pulling the trigger for Reid could be a move to benefit both sides.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

