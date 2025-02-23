Commanders could sign two-time Super Bowl champion in free agency
The Washington Commanders are forced to keep an eye on the entire league in free agency given their high volume of free agents across the roster.
Pro Football Network analyst Ben Rolfe suggests that the Commanders sign Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Justin Reid in free agency.
Could Commanders add some Super Bowl experience?
"Safety does not stand out as the biggest need for the Washington Commanders. Still, with both Jeremy Chinn and Darrick Forest potentially heading to free agency, it is not a position that should be ignored. They may well look to bring back one of those two, and Chinn’s versatility makes him an intriguing option to re-sign," Rolfe writes.
"Justin Reid’s veteran presence and leadership should be on the Commanders’ radar as they consider their options. When you look at the defensive backfield, only Marshon Lattimore stands out as a veteran, but his hot-headed nature will make Dan Quinn wary about having him as a leadership voice. That is where Reid could elevate this team beyond his play on the field.
"If you are looking purely for safety play, then there are a number of options that the Commanders could look at. However, Reid is unmatched in that leadership and in terms of knowing how to win."
The Commanders will likely look to retain their defensive backs before finding others, but if they can move quickly enough, pulling the trigger for Reid could be a move to benefit both sides.
