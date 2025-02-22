Should the Commanders pursue recently released defenders?
The Washington Commanders are in the middle of an important offseason as they look to reshape their roster under new leadership.
The Commanders have several areas that need reinforcement, including defensive tackle and cornerback. With recent releases across the league, two intriguing names have hit the open market defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and cornerback Dane Jackson.
According to the NFL, both players were recently released by their respective teams, making them available options in free agency. Could Washington benefit from adding either of these players?
Rankins, a former first-round pick of the New Orleans Saints, was let go after just one season with the Cincinnati Bengals. He started seven games before landing on the non-football injury list, which cut his season short. His release frees up $9.6 million in cap space for the Bengals, making him an available veteran presence on the interior defensive line.
When healthy, Rankins has proven to be a disruptive force, particularly against the run. He also provides some pass-rushing upside, having recorded at least three sacks in four different seasons.
For a Commanders team that could use additional depth behind Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, Rankins could be a valuable rotational piece assuming his health checks out. However, given his recent injury history and the money he might command, Washington must weigh whether he’s worth the investment or if a younger, more affordable option makes more sense.
Jackson, who spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, and the Carolina Panthers last year, was released after a short stint. He played in nine games with three starts, serving primarily as a depth option in the secondary.
The Commanders have a major need at cornerback, but the question is whether Jackson moves the needle enough. While he’s a serviceable depth piece, he isn’t a game-changer in coverage.
If Washington is looking for an experienced backup who can contribute in sub-packages and provide some special teams value, Jackson could be worth considering.
Both Sheldon Rankins and Dane Jackson bring experience and could fill depth roles at positions of need for the Commanders. While neither player is a guaranteed upgrade, they offer skill sets that might interest the Washington front office as they evaluate free-agent options.
