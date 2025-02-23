Commanders in danger of losing top pass rusher in free agency
The Washington Commanders could be in danger of losing top pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. on the open market next month when free agency begins.
Pro Football Network writer Ben Rolfe links Fowler to the Buffalo Bills in free agency.
READ MORE: Should the Commanders pursue recently released defenders?
Fowler to Buffalo?
"The Buffalo Bills were exposed in the AFC Championship Game: their pass rush and their secondary. Both of those areas need to be addressed this offseason, but limited cap space may make it tough. One area they may be able to address on a budget is the pass rush, with a lack of premium 4-3 edge rushers this offseason," Rolfe writes.
"The main two options available are Dante Fowler Jr. and Chase Young, both of whom could be intriguing for the Bills. Fowler is likely to be the cheapest, with a projected average annual value of $5.2 million. Additionally, Fowler is coming off a 10.5-sack season, demonstrating how he can impact the opposing passing game.
"Chase Young is the younger option, but that comes with a higher projected cost ($17.5 million), and he has not proven himself to have the same ceiling in terms of sacks. Fowler would give the Bills a player who can disrupt opposing passing games without breaking the bank. It also puts Fowler on a team not far from competing for a Super Bowl, so it offers a win-win for both sides."
Fowler is one of the top pass rushers on the open market this offseason, which means that the Commanders need to pay up if they want to keep him.
Washington has the cap space for him, but with other players also needing raises, it isn't a lock for Fowler to be back in the nation's capital next season.
READ MORE: Commanders could have interest in Eagles defender who is looking for a raise
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• NFL insider reveals Commanders’ likely gameplan this offseason including free agency
• Could the Commanders be in play to land massive help on the offensive line in free agency?
• Commanders linked to future Hall of Fame linebacker in free agency