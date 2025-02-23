Commander Country

Commanders in danger of losing top pass rusher in free agency

The Washington Commanders could say goodbye to one of their best defenders from this past season.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) during the third quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) during the third quarter of a NFC wild card playoff at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders could be in danger of losing top pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. on the open market next month when free agency begins.

Pro Football Network writer Ben Rolfe links Fowler to the Buffalo Bills in free agency.

READ MORE: Should the Commanders pursue recently released defenders?

Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) against the Arizona Cardinals
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fowler to Buffalo?

"The Buffalo Bills were exposed in the AFC Championship Game: their pass rush and their secondary. Both of those areas need to be addressed this offseason, but limited cap space may make it tough. One area they may be able to address on a budget is the pass rush, with a lack of premium 4-3 edge rushers this offseason," Rolfe writes.

"The main two options available are Dante Fowler Jr. and Chase Young, both of whom could be intriguing for the Bills. Fowler is likely to be the cheapest, with a projected average annual value of $5.2 million. Additionally, Fowler is coming off a 10.5-sack season, demonstrating how he can impact the opposing passing game.

"Chase Young is the younger option, but that comes with a higher projected cost ($17.5 million), and he has not proven himself to have the same ceiling in terms of sacks. Fowler would give the Bills a player who can disrupt opposing passing games without breaking the bank. It also puts Fowler on a team not far from competing for a Super Bowl, so it offers a win-win for both sides."

Fowler is one of the top pass rushers on the open market this offseason, which means that the Commanders need to pay up if they want to keep him.

Washington has the cap space for him, but with other players also needing raises, it isn't a lock for Fowler to be back in the nation's capital next season.

READ MORE: Commanders could have interest in Eagles defender who is looking for a raise

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• NFL insider reveals Commanders’ likely gameplan this offseason including free agency

• Could the Commanders be in play to land massive help on the offensive line in free agency?

• Commanders linked to future Hall of Fame linebacker in free agency

• Should the Commanders pursue recently released defenders?

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News