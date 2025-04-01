Commanders could take cornerback early in NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders have a handful of needs to address at some point during the 2025 NFL Draft.
Arguably the biggest need for the Commanders is at the cornerback position, where the team has bodies, but several of them are big question marks moving forward.
The Athletic insider Ben Standig prompted readers to ask questions for him, and one addressed the possibility of adding a cornerback early in the NFL Draft later this month.
Commanders need a cornerback
"Two cornerbacks are projected off the board in the first 20 selections. The next wave includes Maxwell Hairston, the fastest player at the combine; Azareye’h Thomas, a 6-foot-2 physical presence; and Shavon Revel Jr., who generated first-round buzz before a season-ending ACL tear in September. Trey Amos and Benjamin Morrison are other names in that late first-to-mid-second range," Standig writes.
The Commanders should be happy if they were to land any of these cornerbacks with potential to be a starter in the league for a long time.
The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
