Commanders could trade for $5 million Browns’ running back
The Washington Commanders are in need of a running back after Austin Ekeler suffered a torn Achilles that will keep him out for the remainder of the season.
Ekeler's injury is part of the reason why Pro Football Network writer Tim Crean listed the Commanders as a potential landing spot for Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford if he were to be traded.
"The Browns’ backfield is quickly becoming one of the most crowded in the NFL. Fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson carried the load in Week 1 with 12 carries and eight catches, while undrafted rookie Raheim Sanders got the team’s only rushing score," Crean wrote.
"Now, second-round pick Quinshon Judkins is ready to go, making Ford surplus to requirements. Ford is not a bell-cow back who can take all the carries, but he would be excellent as a second or third back to take some carries here and there on a contender."
Ford could be traded to Commanders
For now, the Commanders have rookie seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt leading the backfield. He'll be accompanied by Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr., but there may need to be more help given to the running back room.
Ford is in a busy backfield in Cleveland that has two rookies, making it difficult for him to carve out a role. Ford is a free agent at season's end, so it would make sense for the Browns to want to trade him.
Ford wouldn't necessarily come in and be the starter, but he could take on first-team responsibilities if the Commanders needed him to do so. Through two games, Ford has 12 carries for 39 yards.
Ford is not the same kind of running back he was back in 2023 when he ran for over 800 yards for the Browns, but he can be a strong supplemental piece that can help the Commanders run towards the NFC playoff race.
