Former Commanders first round pick pulled off something no defender had done since 2022

The Washington Commanders have not had a lot of bright spots this season, but one former first round pick just delivered something worth talking about.

Emmanuel Forbes, who spent his rookie year in Washington before being moved, put on a defensive clinic this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His game was so dominant that Next Gen Stats confirmed no defender in the NFL has pulled off what Forbes just did since 2022.

Emmanuel Forbes faced seven targets and did not allow a single reception against the Buccaneers. No defender since Week 12, 2022 has been targeted more times without allowing a catch.



Forbes recorded a career-high 5 passes defensed in the win.#TBvsLAR | #RamsHouse — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 24, 2025

A Historic Defensive Clinic

The Commanders have needed playmaking in the secondary all year, so seeing Forbes break out elsewhere naturally caught attention in Washington. Tampa Bay went after him again and again, targeting him seven times, and Forbes responded with the most lockdown performance of his young career. Instead of the inconsistency that marked parts of his Commanders tenure, Forbes played with swagger, speed and physicality.

The Version Washington Wanted

This was the version of Forbes Washington hoped to see when he was selected in the first round. His closing burst, anticipation and fearlessness at the catch point all showed up. Tampa Bay kept testing him, expecting the smaller corner to give them something. Instead, Forbes turned every throw into a missed opportunity for the Buccaneers. The performance finally aligned with the ball hawking résumé he built at Mississippi State and flashed at moments in Washington.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) intercepts a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A Painful 'What If' for Washington

This performance will naturally spark conversation in Washington. The Commanders secondary has been banged up and inconsistent all year, and depth issues have forced constant rotation. Watching Forbes deliver a game like this elsewhere raises the question of whether he simply needed time, a different scheme or a fresh start.

For the Commanders, the bigger takeaway is about the type of player they originally believed they were getting. Washington’s defense has lacked a true playmaking corner this season, and Forbes showing out like this highlights exactly what that kind of player can bring. If this marks a turning point in Forbes’ development, he may still grow into the high-ceiling player the Commanders once envisioned.

Even though he no longer wears burgundy and gold, Washington fans will be keeping an eye on whether this was a one-week flash or the beginning of a breakout.

READ MORE: Commanders named landing spot for $120 million wide receiver

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• A new mock draft has the Commanders taking a 'skeleton key' defender

• Commanders face a complex elimination scenario in Week 13

• Commanders projected to draft an Ohio State star to fix their WR corps

• 3 bold predictions for rest of Commanders' season