Commanders cut $72 million star days before free agency
The Washington Commanders are saying goodbye to the longest-tenured player on the roster.
"Commanders informed two-time Pro-Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen today that he is being released, per sources. The team is allowing Allen to hit free agency early, and he now is expected to be one of the top DTs on the market," ESPN insider Adam Schefter tweeted.
Allen says goodbye
Allen, 30, was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by Washington out of Alabama, and he has been part of the team's defensive line core ever since.
The move doesn't come as much of a surprise considering Allen only played in eight games last season and is coming off a massive torn pectoral injury.
Allen did make a triumphant run back for the playoffs, but his play wasn't enough to warrant the Commanders keeping him.
Allen had one year left on his contract, but Washington is ending it early and allowing him to test free agency a few days early.
