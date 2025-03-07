Commanders cut $72 million star days before free agency

Commander Country

The Washington Commanders are releasing one of the best defensive linemen in franchise history.

Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) celebrates after a tackle during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are saying goodbye to the longest-tenured player on the roster.

"Commanders informed two-time Pro-Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen today that he is being released, per sources. The team is allowing Allen to hit free agency early, and he now is expected to be one of the top DTs on the market," ESPN insider Adam Schefter tweeted.

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) against the Arizona Cardinals
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Allen says goodbye

Allen, 30, was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by Washington out of Alabama, and he has been part of the team's defensive line core ever since.

The move doesn't come as much of a surprise considering Allen only played in eight games last season and is coming off a massive torn pectoral injury.

Allen did make a triumphant run back for the playoffs, but his play wasn't enough to warrant the Commanders keeping him.

Allen had one year left on his contract, but Washington is ending it early and allowing him to test free agency a few days early.

