Deebo Samuel's new training video has Commanders fans excited

Things are starting to get exciting in the DMV area as the Washington Commanders look to build upon their NFC Championship appearance from a year ago. They made the first move by trading for former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
This past season, Samuel didn't live up to his usual expectations. However, the Commanders still believe that he is one of the most dynamic playmakers in the league and view him as a great option for Jayden Daniels outside of Terry McLaurin as they look to chase down the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East crown and become legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
Much has been of the trade in the last couple of days from the Commanders taking on the contract to Deebo being out of shape, but things have been tampered down a bit as Samuel has set the record straight and fans are getting excited for Washington's newest playmaker after a video went viral of Samuel already back in the lab working now that he has found some renewed invigoration.
Samuel himself admitted that he isn't in the greatest of shapes in the moment, but he followed that up by stating that it's the offseason and he plans on getting to work immediately with the trade on the verge of being processed.
That has only been confirmed with the training video posted to Instagram before making its way over to X.
There has been plenty of negative talk surrounding Deebo over the past year and he will look to discount all of that when he puts on the Commanders' uniform this training camp and season.
