Commanders’ trade clock ticking down on Jonathan Allen’s future
The Washington Commanders are on the clock—not to make their 29th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft but to find a trade partner for veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.
According to Michael Silver of The Athletic, if the Commanders cannot trade Allen, they are expected to release him in a "cost-cutting" move.
Washington and the San Francisco 49ers reportedly discussed a trade involving Allen for wide receiver Deebo Samuel, but the 49ers ultimately sent the Commanders a fifth-round pick for Samuel instead.
Whether through a trade or release before June 1, moving on from Allen would save Washington $16.3 million in cap space. Allen carries a $15.5 million base salary for 2025, none of which is guaranteed. If released, one potential landing spot could be the Chicago Bears, where he would reunite with former Commanders teammate Montez Sweat.
A first-round pick (17th overall) in 2017, Allen signed a four-year, $11.596 million rookie contract, which included a $6.573 million signing bonus. He later became a cornerstone of the Commanders defense, earning two Pro Bowl selections.
Allen, 30, was limited to just eight games in the 2024 season after suffering a torn pectoral but returned in time for the Commanders' playoff run, including their first NFC Championship appearance since 1991. Over eight seasons, Allen has started 108 games and recorded 42 sacks.
With Washington amid a roster overhaul, Allen's departure seems inevitable. The only question now is whether the Commanders can secure compensation in a trade—or if one of their most consistent defensive players will walk away for nothing.
