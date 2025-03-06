Commanders should consider signing released Chargers star pass rusher
When Joey Bosa is right, he's one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. The problem for him, and the reason the Washington Commanders suddenly have the opportunity to sign the talented defender, is that he hasn't been right enough times to warrant the salary the Los Angeles Chargers were about to pay him.
There is no lack of need on the edge for the Commanders with the new league year just days away now, and while potential targets like Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett are nice dreams to think about, Bosa is available now, and would be much cheaper because of some of his health issues.
Of course, there is a risk involved when signing a player with his history, but that shouldn't stop Washington general manager Adam Peters from at least having the discussion and entertaining the idea of adding another Bosa brother to one of his rosters.
Drafted in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, Bosa was the third player selected and made an immediate impact with 10.5 sacks leading to his being named that year's NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
12.5 sacks the following season assured Bosa was on his way to being one of the best in the league until a foot injury in 2018 led to his playing in just seven games in his third season.
Since then, Bosa has appeared in double-digit games just four times in the past six seasons, and once in the last three.
Still, he's produced four double-digit sack years and is known as one of the most dangerous edge presneces in the NFL when he's available.
Coming off a 14 game season in 2024 that resulted in his fifth Pro Bowl selection despite having just five sacks–the second-lowest amount in his career thus far–the Chargers couldn't justify paying him a $12.36 million roster bonus over saving $25.36 million in salary cap space.
Bosa's brother Nick also played at Ohio State and was a first round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2019 when Commanders general manager Adam Peters was an executive with that team. Just like with 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, there is a familial connection between Peters and the pass rusher. And it wouldn't be the first time Peters added a player some considered to be 'washed up' on a short-term deal to help him further retool the roster in Washington.
