Commanders Preparing to Defend Fastest Cowboys Ball Carrier Since 2016
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders have a golden opportunity to snap their two-game losing streak this weekend hosting a banged-up and demoralized Dallas Cowboys squad.
Entering the game at 7-4 the Commanders are heavy favorites to kick the 3-7 Cowboys while they're down in a matchup that features two teams heading in vastly different directions than they were the last time they saw each other.
As much as Washington looks like it should run away with this one en route to its eighth win of the season, there's at least one Dallas player who could threaten to turn the game on its head with the quickness.
"KaVontae Turpin reached a top speed of 22.36 mph on his 64-yard TD reception (in Week 12)," according to Zebra Sports. "The fastest speed by a ball carrier this season, and the fastest play by a Cowboys ball carrier in the NGS era (since 2016)."
Coming to the Commanders from Dallas this offseason head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. are both very familiar with Turpin and commented on their memories of him and the potential impact he could make this weekend.
"He's quick and fast," Quinn said of Turpin. "We've all seen players who have quickness - laterally can go - but maybe some of those athletes don't have the long speed...and then there's other guys who are super fast, you know, straightaway but not - it's change of direction KaVontae's got."
Quinn also commented on Turpin's journey from playing at TCU to playing in Poland in a spring league before making it to the NFL. It's that determination and drive to be better that stood out to coach Whitt in Dallas where he and receiver CeeDee Lamb would attend defensive meetings to get into the mindset of those position groups.
Of course, its not just the threat Turpin presents on offense, but on special teams where he first made his impact with the Cowboys.
"The ball skills as a returner, those are the things that set him apart," Quinn continued. "He does a nice job setting up blocks and using it."
As underdogs go, the Cowboys are an unusual one, especially looking at recent records in this rivalry. For the Commanders to make sure the underdog story doesn't turn into an upset they'll have to bring a fair fight to the field and make sure guys like Turpin don't become the headline stealer in Week 12.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders RB Drops Out of NFL Network Analyst's Top Rankings
• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels 'In Position to Win' Rookie of the Year Award
• Will Marshon Lattimore Make Commanders Debut vs. Cowboys?