Commanders RB Drops Out of NFL Network Analyst's Top Rankings
The Washington Commanders have been one of the NFL's most surprising teams of the 2024 season but they have hit a recent skid, dropping two in a row including a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that dropped them slightly further behind in the race for the NFC East on Thursday Night Football.
The Commanders now have a nice extended period and by the time their next game kicks off against the Dallas Cowboys, it will have been 10 days since the team saw their last action on the gridiron. After dropping their last two, it will be imperative for the team to get back on track and they have a great chance to do so against a struggling Cowboys team that no longer has quarterback Dak Prescott leading them.
The brightest spot for the Commanders this season has been their offense and in particular how their running game, and extension of that, has allowed things to open up and slow down for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. The running game is spearheaded by Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler who both bring a different dynamic to keep defenses on their toes.
Robinson Jr. is seen as somewhat of the bell cow for the Commanders and is on pace for his best season as an NFL pro as he is set to outrush his previous two seasons by a wide margin as long as he can remain healthy for the remainder of the year.
Each week NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew breaks down his top running backs in the league and despite making the list throughout the first portion of the season, Jones-Drew dropped Robinson Jr. from his rankings this week after being ranked the 14th best back in the league the week prior.
While it is understandable why Jones-Drew him, Robinson Jr. might not have the gaudy stats as other backs, but he has been one of the most consistent guys and one of the top touchdown scorers at his position. Robinson Jr. won't have to get on track by any means, however, if he wants to earn back the good graces of Jones-Drew he has a great chance to do so this week against a Cowboys team who just allowed Texans' Joe Mixon to rush for 109 yards and three scores.
