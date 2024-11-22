Commander Country

Commanders Rival Giants Cut Starting QB Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones is saying goodbye to the NFC East and the New York Giants.

Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looses control of the ball while being tackled by Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) on an two point conversion attempt during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders and the rest of the NFC East are looking on as the New York Giants have made a massive change at the quarterback position.

Just days after being benched for Tommy DeVito, the Giants have outright released starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who was two years in on a four-year, $160 million contract.

This season, Jones completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in 10 games. Since signing that contract extension in March 2023, Jones had won just three games for the Giants whilst losing 13.

With Jones no longer in the Big Apple, DeVito will start for the Giants while Drew Lock will be his backup. The team also signed Tim Boyle to the practice squad and he could serve as an emergency third quarterback.

The Commanders have already swept the Giants this season, so they won't see New York without Jones until the 2025 campaign.

As for Washington, it is preparing for a matchup against another NFC East rival in the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

