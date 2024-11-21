Will Marshon Lattimore Make Commanders Debut vs. Cowboys?
The Washington Commanders are patiently awaiting the debut of four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore. The star defensive back arrived to the DMV with a hamstring injury lingering from his time with the New Orleans Saints.
While Lattimore is set to fortify the secondary for the squad, they've got to look to snap a current two-game skid. They'll have an opportunity to do so this weekend as the 7-4 Commanders host the 3-7 Dallas Cowboys.
Lattimore just might not be ready to make his debut in the burgundy and gold, as he was working on the side of practice on Thursday -- similar to what he did on Wednesday -- while the team underwent practice. This signals that he isn't ramping up to play quite yet, though it can't be entirely ruled out.
Here's how the Commanders' Thursday injury report played out:
Non-participant:
- DE Clelin Ferrell, rest/knee
- CB Marshon Lattimore, hamstring
- CB Mike Davis, personal
Limited participant
- LB Nick Bellore, knee
- CB Noah Igbinoghene, thumb
- K Austin Seibert, hip
- LB Dante Fowler Jr., hip
Lattimore's game status will be revealed tomorrow, though it's trending towards him delaying his debut for the club yet again.
Tight ends Zach Ertz and Ben Sinnott both returned to the practice field after being limited and out on Wednesday. Rest and illness were the cause, and the same goes for defensive end Clelin Ferrell on Thursday, who was limited on Wednesday but out today. He's getting some added rest as he's been playing through his knee injury.
The Commanders' injury report continues to shuffle, though it's not nearly as bad as it could be at this point in the season.
