Washington Commanders' Dan Quinn Excited for Second Chance as Head Coach
The Washington Commanders are going to be one of the most intruiging NFL teams to keep an eye on during the 2024 NFL season. Having had a franchise overhaul from top to bottom -- including ownership, coaching staff and roster -- there's a new sense of life in the DMV.
Dan Quinn was ultimately hired as the team's head coach, as he brings a wealth of NFL experience to the Commanders. While this is a huge opportunity for Washington to turn its franchise around, Quinn gets the opportunity to really build something in the DMV.
The new Commanders head coach joined the Scott Kaplan and Crew podcast on Thursday, where he was able to speak on the opportunity to join the franchise and be an NFL head coach once again.
"Yeah, it's cool, man. You want to make sure that you learn the lessons from previous experiences that you can then go apply them. And it is cool to be here in the nation's capital to know that this has been a strong proud story program. And so to reconnect that to the city and to the area, that lights me up," Quinn explained. "But more than anything, man, I love the connection between the players, the coaches, what that looks like."
Before serving as the Dallas Cowboys, an NFC East rival of the Commanders', defensive coordinator, Quinn was fired as the Atlanta Falcons' head coach. Now, Quinn gets the opportunity to take over the lead role while rekindling the franchise's impact on the city and the connection between the two.
“You learn when you have been coaching and then become a head coach; you are coaching everybody. You are making sure you are coaching the coaches…the best of the best make sure they connect with the entire team," Quinn continued. "In my case, I won’t call the plays, but that doesn’t mean I won’t have my fingerprints on the defense and certainly the attitude, the style we want to play.”
The Commanders are hoping Quinn has what it takes to turn the franchise around. They drafted Jayden Daniels, a Heisman-winning quarterback, with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, along with restructuring the roster in totality. Exciting days are ahead of the Commanders.
