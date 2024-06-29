Brandon Aiyuk Lists Washington Commanders Among Top Choices if he Leaves 49ers
San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver wants one of two things -- to be paid by his current team or to be moved via trade. It's no secret the Washington Commanders are close to the top -- if not at the top -- of teams he'd like to be moved to. His relationship with Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is atop the reasons he'd prefer Washington, and he recently confirmed such.
In an appearance on The Pivot, Aiyuk listed the two teams he'd like to be moved to, should the 49ers refuse to pay him and extend his current contract as he enters the fifth year of his rookie deal.
"If not a Niners uniform probably a Washington Commanders uniform," Aiyuk said. "If not a Washington Commanders uniform, probably Steelers uniform."
The 26-year-old wide receiver has had a strong first four seasons in the NFL, but his most recent two have him calling for a payday with his new contract. With two consecutive 1,000-plus receiving-yard seasons, Aiyuk has tallied 25 career touchdowns, with 15 of those coming in the most recent two seasons.
"There's a quarterback right there," Aiyuk said while looking in Daniels' direction. "I'm thinking about what I can do with him. I'm thinking about, if the Niners don't want me to come back to play with them, I'm thinking about what I can do. I know what I can do."
Aiyuk tallied 1,342 receiving yards with Brock Purdy under center with the 49ers this past season. With wide receivers like Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, Aiyuk could make life incredibly easy for Daniels, who is primed for a strong rookie season in the NFL.
The entire social media movement sparked as Aiyuk claimed the 49ers "don't want" him in a phone call with Daniels. He then responded in the comments under an Instagram post claiming he thought the team wasn't trying to trade him ever.
Whether Aiyuk gets extended or traded will certainly be something to watch given his ties with Daniels and the Commanders, though the Steelers being a destination he would like makes things that much more interesting.
