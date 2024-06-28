Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Has Top 20 Ranked WR in Terry McLaurin
The Washington Commanders offense wasn't as bad as their defense in 2023, but it still wasn't great. They were able to put up points, but many times their offense would stall and their offensive line had trouble blocking despite having adequate play from their skill positions.
Things have since been shifted about in Washington with perhaps the biggest change being at quarterback with No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels likely to lead the offense in 2024. Daniels will also have a seemingly improved offensive line to work with and a few other weapons added into the fold.
One skill player who has been a staple for the Commanders since being drafted, and who will likely command the lion's share of targets once again for the team is, wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Since being drafted by the franchise in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, McLaurin has hauled in over 70 catches for over 1,000 yards in four of his five seasons.
It's important to point out that 'Scary Terry' has put up these numbers with perhaps below-average quarterback play. McLaurin will likely have the best quarterback he has played with at his disposal, which is part of the reason why CBS Sports ranked him 17th overall in their ranking of the NFL's top 20 wide receivers for the 2024 season.
"McLaurin may be the most underrated wide receiver in the NFL. He is one of just six players to record 900+ receptions in each of his first five seasons, joining Hall of Fame talents such as Mike Evans, A.J. Green, Randy Moss and Jerry Rice, and he's accomplished this with historic quarterback turnover," wrote Jordan Dajani. "The Ohio State product has crossed 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last four seasons, and already ranks eighth in franchise history in receiving yards. If Jayden Daniels turns out to be a star quarterback, don't be shocked if McLaurin explodes in 2024."
McLaurin is one of the most underappreciated talents at the wide receiver position - likely slotting right under Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans in that category. McLaurin could explode or put up similar numbers to what he has over the past few seasons, however, he likely will want to up his touchdown numbers, and after being the go-to guy throughout his time in Washington there are now more mouths to feed in the DMV so it will be up to him to earn those touches from Daniels or whoever is playing quarterback for the Commanders.
