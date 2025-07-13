Commanders’ Dan Quinn maintains strong ties with star wideout
The saga with wide receiver Terry McLaurin and his contract continues. Though negotiations have been moving at a snail’s pace, Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has made it a point to stay connected with his star wideout.
According to NFL Insider James Palmer, Quinn has remained in contact with McLaurin throughout the offseason. That relationship could prove crucial as the Commanders seek to secure one of their most important players before training camp begins.
For McLaurin, it’s not about resetting the wide receiver market. The 28-year-old three-time Pro Bowler isn’t pushing for a record-breaking deal like some other players. Instead, he's just focused on getting what he thinks is fair compensation that matches his production on the field and what he's brought to the franchise. Considering there are already seven receivers across the league earning $30 million or more per season, McLaurin’s target seems reasonable for a player of his caliber.
This contract situation isn’t exactly what McLaurin or the Commanders wanted hanging over their heads heading this offseason. Washington has made significant moves before the season, such as overhauling the offense and investing in rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Getting McLaurin long-term would only strengthen the foundation as the team builds to make another deep playoff run this season.
With the start of training camp just weeks away, we’ll see which way the storyline will go. But Quinn’s consistent communication is a clear sign that Washington is committed to keeping one of its best players not just for this season but for years to come.
READ MORE: Why a Commanders veteran has the most to prove in 2025
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Pro Bowl safety still searching for a team as Commanders fit key priority
• Commanders face big decision that could shape training camp
• Commanders' rival steps up after devastating Texas tragedy
• Donald Trump hints at move involving Washington Commanders new stadium