Why a Commanders veteran has the most to prove in 2025
If you cover or cheer for the Washington Commanders you want all of the players to do well, right?
Clearly, on the fan side of things, nobody roots for their favorite team to lose. At least, not until the end of the season, when losing records become high draft picks. But even for media covering the Commanders, we may not cheer in the traditional sense, but certainly we'd rather talk about good football than bad.
When you get into the weeds of things, though, there is one player who presents some reasons that make him worth rooting for a little harder in Washington this season.
"Many of us are already rooting for Jayden Daniels, because, duh, and for Terry McLaurin, because he's A) very good and B) paid his dues in the extreme as a mainstay of the franchise's pre-Daniels days. How about giving some love to the other roster stalwart who has Really Gone Through It in Washington? Jonathan Allen's departure this offseason leaves (Daron) Payne (drafted 13th overall in 2018) as one of the longest-tenured Commanders, someone who's started 84 straight regular-season games for the team -- just 38 of which ended in victory, including 12 last season," says NFL.com's Tom Blair who recently identified one player from every NFC team to root for. "The 28-year-old is as deserving as anyone of reveling in Washington's transformation into a legit contender. All the better if Payne, whose pressure rate and sack totals dipped after an 11.5-sack 2022 season, can translate the positive buzz he's been generating to a renewed dominance on the field."
Payne appeared on a career low 742 snaps for the Commanders last season, the first under head coach Dan Quinn, defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr., and defensive line coach Darryl Tapp. However, he led all defensive linemen in snaps, showing the dip in usage was not a matter of distaste for Payne, but more so an uptick in the amount of rotation the team used last season.
In fact, this offseason, the coaching staff made a focused effort to correct any public narrative that Payne might be on the outside looking in when it comes to being at the top of the team's hierarchy, at least in the defensive line room.
With two years left on his contract, Washington has an easy out next offseason if it decides the veteran defensive tackle is no longer a part of the future plans, so while it isn't technically, 2025 is very much a contract year for Payne.
His oftentimes subtle leadership in public is more turned up in private, according to coaches and teammates, but for fans and media to fully buy in, the production on the field will need to turn up closer to the level it was the last time Payne was playing for his future, in 2022.
That season, Payne turned in 11.5 sacks and earned his first and so far only Pro Bowl selection. Produce something like that again in 2025, and we believe the public narrative on the defensive tackle will pivot rather significantly.
