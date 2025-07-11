Commanders weigh future of standout wide receiver amid growing tension
The NFL is always fast-paced and changing. Every offseason, there are trades, free agency, and the NFL Draft that drastically alter the futures of organizations and players.
Things are no different for the Washington Commanders.
In fact, the Commanders are one of the most highly turned-over teams over the past few seasons, and could be seeing another player on the outs if they can't figure out a plan to make him happy in the foreseeable future.
That player is wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who held out of mandatory minicamp as he looks to have a long-term contract with the franchise he has been with through so much.
The two sides seem completely torn when it comes to how much compensation McLaurin is worth, and that gap is precisely why NFL pundits have started to poke around at the idea that the Pro Bowler could be traded.
In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Mike Kadlick listed a few options that would make sense for McLaurin, with one of them being heading to Broadway in Nashville to play with the Tennessee Titans and first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, quarterback Cam Ward.
Scary Terry Meets Country Music
"The easiest way to get a rookie quarterback up to speed is to surround him with proven commodities, and while the Tennessee Titans made a big splash last offseason by signing Calvin Ridley to a massive contract, they could still use some help in the wide receiver room for No. 1 pick Cam Ward," wrote Kadlick. "McLaurin would immediately raise the floor of Tennessee's offense, and in tandem with Ward would take on the task of a) keeping head coach Brian Callahan off the hot seat and b) bringing the Titans back to the postseason for the first time since 2021."
The move would make sense for the Titans. They have struggled over the past couple of seasons and have never really found a foundation in their wide receiver room over that span.
Treylon Burks hasn't quite become the player they thought he would be after trading A.J. Brown to the Eagles, and even with the additions of Van Jefferson and Tyler Lockett in free agency, along with their three rookies from the draft and undrafted pool, the Titans could use a formidable playmaker opposite Ridley.
McLaurin would undoubtedly slot in immediately as WR1 for the Titans, but he would have to quickly build a rapport with Cam Ward to put up the numbers he has with Washington.
The Titans would be wise to make this move and have the cash to sign McLaurin to the money he is asking for. While it makes sense, the Commanders and McLaurin still both want him to remain in the DMV, but if things don't get figured out soon, it could become a mess to the point where it would be best for both sides to move on.
