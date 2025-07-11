Commander Country

Commanders weigh future of standout wide receiver amid growing tension

The Washington Commanders may be approaching a breaking point with their star wide receiver. As contract talks stall and speculation grows, could a major move be on the horizon?

Caleb Skinner

Oct 20, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) walks off the field after warmup prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers, toppic at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL is always fast-paced and changing. Every offseason, there are trades, free agency, and the NFL Draft that drastically alter the futures of organizations and players.

Things are no different for the Washington Commanders.

In fact, the Commanders are one of the most highly turned-over teams over the past few seasons, and could be seeing another player on the outs if they can't figure out a plan to make him happy in the foreseeable future.

That player is wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who held out of mandatory minicamp as he looks to have a long-term contract with the franchise he has been with through so much.

Terry McLauri
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates a first down against Detroit Lions during the second half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The two sides seem completely torn when it comes to how much compensation McLaurin is worth, and that gap is precisely why NFL pundits have started to poke around at the idea that the Pro Bowler could be traded.

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Mike Kadlick listed a few options that would make sense for McLaurin, with one of them being heading to Broadway in Nashville to play with the Tennessee Titans and first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, quarterback Cam Ward.

Scary Terry Meets Country Music

"The easiest way to get a rookie quarterback up to speed is to surround him with proven commodities, and while the Tennessee Titans made a big splash last offseason by signing Calvin Ridley to a massive contract, they could still use some help in the wide receiver room for No. 1 pick Cam Ward," wrote Kadlick. "McLaurin would immediately raise the floor of Tennessee's offense, and in tandem with Ward would take on the task of a) keeping head coach Brian Callahan off the hot seat and b) bringing the Titans back to the postseason for the first time since 2021."

The move would make sense for the Titans. They have struggled over the past couple of seasons and have never really found a foundation in their wide receiver room over that span.

Treylon Burks hasn't quite become the player they thought he would be after trading A.J. Brown to the Eagles, and even with the additions of Van Jefferson and Tyler Lockett in free agency, along with their three rookies from the draft and undrafted pool, the Titans could use a formidable playmaker opposite Ridley.

McLaurin would undoubtedly slot in immediately as WR1 for the Titans, but he would have to quickly build a rapport with Cam Ward to put up the numbers he has with Washington.

The Titans would be wise to make this move and have the cash to sign McLaurin to the money he is asking for. While it makes sense, the Commanders and McLaurin still both want him to remain in the DMV, but if things don't get figured out soon, it could become a mess to the point where it would be best for both sides to move on.

Published
Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

