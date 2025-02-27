Commanders' Dan Quinn speaks on All-Pro linebacker entering free agency
The Washington Commanders are looking to improve off their 2024 successes in 2025 and will have multiple chances with free agency and the NFL Draft just around the corner.
The NFL Scouting Combine is getting underway this week where the Commanders' scouts will evaluate their next crop of young talent, but much of the focus this offseason will be spent on what they plan to do in free agency.
Washington's roster is currently one out of 32 NFL teams that has the most free agents set to hit the market this offseason once free agency opens up in a couple of weeks and will need to make decisions on which guys they would like to retain and which to let walk.
One of those players who is set to become a free agent is veteran, All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner who played with the Commanders on a one-year deal this past season. When speaking to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine, head coach Dan Quinn, a big fan of Wagner's, was asked if he expects the former Super Bowl champion to be back with the team next season to which he gave a short reply.
"You'd have to talk to his agent."
Talks are still probably ongoing between the two sides but there is always the possibility that Wagner could walk away from the game after 13 years in the league albeit it seems he still has plenty left in the tank. In a follow up question, Quinn was asked if he thinks Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll will try to steal Wagner based off the two's prior relationship from Wagner's time in Seattle with the Seahawks in which Quinn quipped the same exact answer with a little chuckle.
"You'd have to talk to his agent."
It would absolutely make sense for Wagner to reconnect with Carroll after the success the pair saw with one another, and with Carroll's own comments and smile about Wagner at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Wagner has been one of the most reliable linebackers in the league, once again playing a full season while racking up a ton of tackles on his way to more All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors this past season with Washington.
Wagner is not only a great player but he also has all the character traits of a great leader which is why many teams would likely covet the veteran. Whether or not the Commanders will bring him back is to be determined, but I would imagine that Quinn would love to bring him back to help lead the defense alongside Frankie Luvu.
