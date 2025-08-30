Commanders' Deebo Samuel could have unique role in offense
The Washington Commanders are welcoming wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the offense this season.
While Samuel is expected to be the No. 2 wide receiver for the Commanders, ESPN insider Dan Graziano wouldn't be surprised to see him get some reps at running back.
"I don't think it'll be exactly like it was in San Francisco in 2021, when Samuel was getting six, seven carries per game and occasionally even serving as the team's primary running back," Graziano wrote.
"But Washington's coaches believe Samuel can be a factor when lined up in the backfield, and they'll be looking for ways to get him touches. Remember that Wes Welker, who is on the Commanders' staff as a personnel analyst, was the 49ers' wide receivers coach for the first three years of Samuel's career and has a strong relationship with him -- and a pretty good idea of how to get the best out of him.
"Over six seasons, Samuel has 202 rushes for 1,143 yards and 20 TDs."
Samuel could be running back for Commanders
The Commanders have seen a bit of change at the running back position after Brian Robinson Jr. was traded to the San Francisco 49ers.
The team currently has Austin Ekeler, seventh-round rookie Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt, Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr. That group doesn't provide a ton of optimism, which means the Commanders could look elsewhere for some production.
Samuel is someone currently on the roster that the Commanders could look at as an alternative. Samuel's experience as a running back certainly comes into play and the Commanders should consider the idea of putting him in the backfield at some point just to give the offense another unique look.
Samuel and the Commanders are back in action on Sunday, Sept. 7 when they take on the New York Giants.
