Commanders defense still has question marks ahead of training camp

The Washington Commanders defense looks skeptical ahead of the season.

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw stands on the field on day one of minicamp.
/ Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are in need of a better defense in the upcoming season.

Washington is viewed as one of the top teams in the league, but surrendering 55 points in the NFC Championship exposed the defense as the unit in need of some adjusting.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine emphasized the need for the defense to improve.

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne stands on the field on day one of minicamp
/ Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Defense has something to prove

"The Commanders' moves on that side of the ball were less splashy. They added Jonathan Jones and Deatrich Wise, but both are on the wrong side of 30. Will Harris is coming off his best season in New Orleans, but he isn't a needle-mover," Ballentine wrote.

"Javon Kinlaw and Eddie Goldman should help with interior line depth, but neither is going to take the group to the next level.

"The good news for Washington is that Dan Quinn has a great track record of getting the most out of his defenses. But if the Commanders don't live up to the hype in Daniels' second season, it's most likely because the defense just didn't materialize."

The Commanders offense is playing at a high level, which means the defense should feel some sense of added pressure.

With the Commanders' Super Bowl window wide open, the defense will be asked to perform at a high level to ensure Washington can hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

The Commanders are set to start training camp next week.

