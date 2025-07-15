Commanders defense still has question marks ahead of training camp
The Washington Commanders are in need of a better defense in the upcoming season.
Washington is viewed as one of the top teams in the league, but surrendering 55 points in the NFC Championship exposed the defense as the unit in need of some adjusting.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine emphasized the need for the defense to improve.
READ MORE: Former Commanders QB stands up for Teddy Bridgewater
Defense has something to prove
"The Commanders' moves on that side of the ball were less splashy. They added Jonathan Jones and Deatrich Wise, but both are on the wrong side of 30. Will Harris is coming off his best season in New Orleans, but he isn't a needle-mover," Ballentine wrote.
"Javon Kinlaw and Eddie Goldman should help with interior line depth, but neither is going to take the group to the next level.
"The good news for Washington is that Dan Quinn has a great track record of getting the most out of his defenses. But if the Commanders don't live up to the hype in Daniels' second season, it's most likely because the defense just didn't materialize."
The Commanders offense is playing at a high level, which means the defense should feel some sense of added pressure.
With the Commanders' Super Bowl window wide open, the defense will be asked to perform at a high level to ensure Washington can hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
The Commanders are set to start training camp next week.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders navigating quiet contract issue ahead of training camp
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders creeping up in latest NFL power rankings
• Commanders reinforced future with bold rookie move to protect Daniels
• Commanders land in top 5 of surprising new NFL ranking
• Washington Commanders bet big on rebuilt offensive line to fuel 2025 turnaround