Noteworthy Numbers from Commanders' Divisional Win Over Detroit Lions
DETROIT -- The Washington Commanders are headed to the NFC Championship Game following a decisive 45-31 win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday night.
While it can be argued the Commanders have been at the center of two of the most entertaining games of football played so far this postseason, there's no doubt the team is doing things most never saw coming. Even some things the team itself didn't anticipate.
This includes some more comparisons to the last great Washington team of record, the 1991 squad. Here are some numbers worth talking about following this latest win, courtesy of the team itself.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS
- Has advanced to the NFC Championship game for the first time since 1992 (the 1991 season).
- Won their first ever road playoff game in Detroit.
- Became the 11th team in NFL history to record 25 postseason wins, joining the 49ers, Packers, Patriots, Steelers, Cowboys, Eagles, Ram, Raiders, Giants and Chiefs.
- Moved to 4-0 all-time against Detroit in the postseason.
- Has won two road playoff games in a single postseason for the first time in franchise history.
- Scored 45 total points, which ranks No. 2 all-time in franchise history in a single postseason game.
- Registered 481 total net yards, which is No. 2 all-time in franchise history in a single postseason game.
HEAD COACH DAN QUINN
- Joined Joe Gibbs, George Allen and Ray Flaherty as the only head coaches in franchise history to win multiple playoff games.
- Is the only head coach in franchise history to win two playoff games in his first season with the franchise.
- Joined George Allen and Joe Gibbs as the only head coaches in franchise history to win multiple playoff games in a single season.
QUARTERBACK JAYDEN DANIELS
- 299 passing yards ranks fourth among all rookie quarterbacks in the playoffs in league history.
- Registered 350 combined yards (passing and rushing), which ranks No. 2 all-time by a rookie in a postseason game.
- 22 completions are tied for third all-time in franchise history for completions in a postseason road game.
- First QB to post 240-plus passing yards and two-plus passing touchdowns in the first half of a postseason game since Patrick Mahomes accomplished the feat against Pittsburgh on Jan. 16, 2022.
- 242 passing yards in the first half is the most by a rookie in a playoff game in the first half in NFL history.
- Moved into No. 6 all-time for most passing touchdowns in the postseason in franchise history.
RUNNING BACK BRIAN ROBINSON JR.
- Two rushing touchdowns are the most since Stephen Davis did so (WC, 1999 vs. DET).
WIDE RECEIVER TERRY MCLAURIN
- 58-yard touchdown reception is the longest postseason touchdown reception since WR Ricky Sanders' 80-yard touchdown reception on January 31, 1988 (the 1987 season).
- Has registered 250 career postseason receiving yards and is the 10th player in franchise history to accomplish the feat, joining Art Monk, Gary Clark, Charlie Brown, Rickey Sanders, Charley Taylor, Roy Jefferson, Alvin Garrett, Wayne Millner, and Clint Didier.
TIGHT END ZACH ERTZ
- Now has 43 career postseason receptions and has passed Dallas Goedert, Billy Joe DuPree and Greg Olsen for No. 11 on the all-time list for postseason receptions by a tight end.
DEFENSIVE END DORANCE ARMSTRONG JR.
- Two tackles for loss are tied for the most in a postseason game in franchise history.
SAFETY QUAN MARTIN
- 40-yard interception touchdown return was the longest since Darrell Green, 72 yards - 1984 vs. LA
CORNERBACK MIKE SAINRISTIL
- Is the first rookie with two interceptions in a playoff game since Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (2015 vs. SEA).
- Is the first player to record two interceptions in a single game since Barry Wilburn – 2 (Super Bowl XXII vs. DEN)
